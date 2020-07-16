All apartments in East Baton Rouge County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

6213 Comite Dr

6213 Comite Drive · (225) 349-6020
Location

6213 Comite Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70714
Brownfields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6213 Comite Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
6213 Comite Dr Available 08/01/20 6213 Comite Dr 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Nice updated , spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House.
Large back and front yard, great for Family gatherings & Barbecue.

AMENTITIES:
*Spacious Kitchen
*Updated bathrooms
*Updated Kitchen
*Large Living Space
*Appliances (Stove/oven, Dishwasher, Gas Water Heater, Gas Central Heat)
*Nice Flooring ( No carpet)
* Water sewer trash included
*Habla Español
*24-Hour emergency maintenance

Feel free to go online at www.personaltouchpropertiesllc.com for more information and where you may fill out our online application. Call 225-413-8882 or 225.769.5005 for more information.

Personal Touch Properties complies with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate in the rental of its homes or apartments based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and handicap.

(RLNE4815336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6213 Comite Dr have any available units?
6213 Comite Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6213 Comite Dr have?
Some of 6213 Comite Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 Comite Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6213 Comite Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 Comite Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6213 Comite Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Baton Rouge County.
Does 6213 Comite Dr offer parking?
No, 6213 Comite Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6213 Comite Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6213 Comite Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 Comite Dr have a pool?
No, 6213 Comite Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6213 Comite Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 6213 Comite Dr has accessible units.
Does 6213 Comite Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6213 Comite Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6213 Comite Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6213 Comite Dr has units with air conditioning.
