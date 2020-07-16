Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

6213 Comite Dr Available 08/01/20 6213 Comite Dr 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Nice updated , spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House.

Large back and front yard, great for Family gatherings & Barbecue.



AMENTITIES:

*Spacious Kitchen

*Updated bathrooms

*Updated Kitchen

*Large Living Space

*Appliances (Stove/oven, Dishwasher, Gas Water Heater, Gas Central Heat)

*Nice Flooring ( No carpet)

* Water sewer trash included

*Habla Español

*24-Hour emergency maintenance



Feel free to go online at www.personaltouchpropertiesllc.com for more information and where you may fill out our online application. Call 225-413-8882 or 225.769.5005 for more information.



Personal Touch Properties complies with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate in the rental of its homes or apartments based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and handicap.



(RLNE4815336)