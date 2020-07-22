/
beauregard county
17 Apartments for rent in Beauregard County, LA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2021 Hwy 12
2021 Louisiana Highway 12, Beauregard County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2021 Hwy 12 - Large house set up for workers. The property offers 3 bedrooms, a full kitchen, washing machine hookups, and a full bath. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5979963)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1806 Maplewood
1806 Maplewood Street, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1500 sqft
1806 Maplewood Available 08/04/20 1806 Maplewood - 3 Bedroom Brick Home includes 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen/Dining Combo and Laundry Room . Kitchen appliances include: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Microwave.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
905 Chinquapin
905 Chinquapin Drive, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2157 sqft
905 Chinquapin Available 08/01/20 905 Chinquapin - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with in walking distance from Beauregard Country Club. This home has a bonus room and a large deck in the back yard. (RLNE4470652)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
174 Gilman Hall
174 Gillman Hall Ln, Beauregard County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
174 Gilman Hall - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home located in South Beauregard school district. (RLNE4077932)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
804 Meadowbrook St.
804 Meadow Brook St, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1700 sqft
804 Meadowbrook St. Available 08/09/20 804 Meadowbrook - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an attached garage and fenced back yard. (RLNE3444092)
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
297 Welcome Rd
297 Welcome Road, Beauregard County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
Completely updated four bedroom, two bath home located on a large lot in Ragley. Home has a large covered back porch and comes with brand new stainless appliances. Pets are allowed with owner approval and will require a $300 non-refundable pet fee.
Results within 1 mile of Beauregard County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2218 Mustang St
2218 Mustang Street, DeRidder, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2340 sqft
2218 Mustang St Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath In Green Acres - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with a Large Open Floor Plan, separate Formal Dining room, Located in Green Acres Subdivision.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2209 Appaloosa St
2209 Appaloosa Street, DeRidder, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1384 sqft
2209 Appaloosa St Available 08/01/20 2209 Appaloosa - 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with an attached garage in the back of Green Acres. (RLNE2374888)
Results within 5 miles of Beauregard County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Barbara
205 Barbara Dr, Vernon County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2011 sqft
205 Barbara Available 07/28/20 205 Barbara - Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rosepine school district. The home has an attached garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971895)
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1890 Poeyfarre Rd
1890 Poeyfarre Rd, Calcasieu County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1906 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home located in Orleans Run Subdivision in Moss Bluff. Home features an electric fire place, two car garage, and ample living space for your family. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
885 Topsy Road
885 Topsy Rd, Gillis, LA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Moss bluff/Gillis Like new two bedroom one bath house great location across from school call or text for showings Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lake Charles.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2610 Bailey Rd.
2610 Bailey Rd, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
2610 Bailey Rd. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home located in Rosepine school district. Lawn care is provided at this property. (RLNE2318606)
Results within 10 miles of Beauregard County
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
28 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3155 Hwy 3059
3155 Highway 3059, Calcasieu County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
$850/month $795 deposit includes water - Property Id: 142066 $850/month $795 deposit. 2 bedroom with den (that can be used as a 3rd bedroom), living room, full kitchen and 1 bathroom.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
909 Green Rd
909 Green Road, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Moss Bluff 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a dead end street. Features gas stove, dishwasher, central air and heat, and two car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
239 North Perkins Ferr
239 North Perkins Ferry Road, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
3 bedroom 2 baths set up in quiet Pin Oak Community. Asphalt roads and covered parking. Quiet and close to everything. 15 mins to industry 1 min to Moss Bluff. Washing and Dryer hook up in the unit. all bills paid for 1100.00iP
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Tupelo Ln
308 Tupelo Lane, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2509 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Moss Bluff with 2 living areas, vaulted ceiling in the den with fireplace. Home has nice size yard that is fenced and has outside storage. Pets are allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Some of the colleges located in the Beauregard County area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Beaumont, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Nederland, and Orange have apartments for rent.