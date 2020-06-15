Siegel Select - Bossier City

Amenities
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bossier City, LA!
3070 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111
FREE RENT!
***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.05 ***
Features and Amenities:
No Credit Check Needed!
Fully Furnished
No Long-Term Lease Required
Low Weekly & Monthly Payment Options
Bad Credit OK
Full Kitchenette with Large Refrigerator
Flat Screen TVs
Free Utilities
Free Premium Cable TV
Housekeeping & Linen Services Available
Guest Laundromat on Site
Pet/Dog Friendly Apartments
Free Parking
Elevator Access
Special Corporate & Group Rate Housing
Nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment & More
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!
New Location - Call Today!
Additional Information:
www.siegelselect.com
CALL TODAY: (318) 965-6306
Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay for your stay or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free stays, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more! EARN FREE RENT!
Pet Policy
Breed Restrictions Apply, No Large Animals.
Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.
(RLNE3926352)