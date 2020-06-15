All apartments in Bossier City
Siegel Select - Bossier City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

Siegel Select - Bossier City

3070 East Texas Street · (318) 965-6306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3070 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA 71111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Suite · Avail. now

$884

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 240 sqft

Unit Studio Large · Avail. now

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
cable included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bossier City, LA!

3070 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111

FREE RENT!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.05 ***

Features and Amenities:
No Credit Check Needed!
Fully Furnished
No Long-Term Lease Required
Low Weekly & Monthly Payment Options
Bad Credit OK
Full Kitchenette with Large Refrigerator
Flat Screen TVs
Free Utilities
Free Premium Cable TV
Housekeeping & Linen Services Available
Guest Laundromat on Site
Pet/Dog Friendly Apartments
Free Parking
Elevator Access
Special Corporate & Group Rate Housing
Nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment & More
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

New Location - Call Today!

Additional Information:

www.siegelselect.com

CALL TODAY: (318) 965-6306

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay for your stay or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free stays, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more! EARN FREE RENT!

Pet Policy
Breed Restrictions Apply, No Large Animals.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE3926352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Select - Bossier City have any available units?
Siegel Select - Bossier City has 2 units available starting at $884 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Select - Bossier City have?
Some of Siegel Select - Bossier City's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Select - Bossier City currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Select - Bossier City isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Select - Bossier City pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Select - Bossier City is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Select - Bossier City offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Select - Bossier City does offer parking.
Does Siegel Select - Bossier City have units with washers and dryers?
No, Siegel Select - Bossier City does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Select - Bossier City have a pool?
No, Siegel Select - Bossier City does not have a pool.
Does Siegel Select - Bossier City have accessible units?
No, Siegel Select - Bossier City does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Select - Bossier City have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Select - Bossier City does not have units with dishwashers.
