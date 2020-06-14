Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:28 PM

48 Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
10 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
7 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
7 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:38am
$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:35am
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1128 Eli-Conner Drive
1128 Eli Connor Dr, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1858 sqft
1128 Eli-Conner Drive Available 07/15/20 Just Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base.....

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5705 E Texas St
5705 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$600
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo in North Bossier Renting Now - Village at the Downs Condos. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Very nice inside and out. Separate utility room. Hardwood floors throughout. Stove and dishwasher included. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
412 Half Moon
412 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2105 sqft
412 Half Moon Available 07/05/20 Luxury Living in North Bossier! - Welcome Home ~ This beautifully constructed 4 bed 3 bath home boasts ceramic and wood flooring throughout ~ carpet in all bedrooms ~ granite countertops with backsplash ~ stainless

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
524 Half Moon Lane
524 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1873 sqft
One of our areas newest and finest neighborhoods, Tiburon is a gated community that exemplifies all that is good about Bossier. This immaculate home features all of the luxuries you expect. Granite. Ceramic and wood floors. Whirlpool master bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3308 Kingsford Place
3308 Kingsford Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1374 sqft
This Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Features A Den With Hardwood Floors, Wood Burning Fireplace, New Ceramic Tile, Nice Size Bedrooms, Sky Lights, Garden Tub In Master Suite. Minutes To BAFB. Won't Last Long!!! Available 7/14

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
128 Downing Court
128 Downing Court, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2391 sqft
128 Downing Court Available 07/01/20 - Beautiful 4 Bed Room/2.5 Bath home in Green Acres Place, Open floor plan with new hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Bossier City

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1035 Sunshine Lane
1035 Sunshine Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1713 sqft
Beautiful Home In Island Park - This single family home offers an open floor plan, wood floors throughout, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
1247 Pecan Unit B
1247 Pecan St, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Built in 2015, unit is a 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located near Youree Drive off of Stoner Avenue. Unit features central air conditioning, front and back porches, washer and dryer hookups, wood flooring and ceramic tile in baths.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2104 Kayden Jay
2104 Kayden Jay Dr, Bossier County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1456 sqft
2104 Kayden Jay Available 06/01/20 Like New Construction...

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Dogwood South Lane
420 Dogwood South Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2244 sqft
420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.
Results within 5 miles of Bossier City
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Springlake-University Terrace
22 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$592
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$718
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Springlake-University Terrace
5 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2700 Murray St
2700 Murray Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
957 sqft
2700 Murray St Shreveport, La. 71108 For Rent - - 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home 957 sq ft- hardwood floors separate dining area . Cute built in shelving , nice porch and a mother in law suite in back that is a 1 bedroom/ 1 bath home .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bossier City, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bossier City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

