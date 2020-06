Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

One of our areas newest and finest neighborhoods, Tiburon is a gated community that exemplifies all that is good about Bossier. This immaculate home features all of the luxuries you expect. Granite. Ceramic and wood floors. Whirlpool master bath. Wonderful back yard. Open floorplan. This one WILL NOT LAST. Available 7/15