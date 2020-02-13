Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

511 Linnhurst Available 05/01/20 SAVANNAH PLACE-SOUTH BOSSIER NEAR BAFB - Great home located in Savannah Place Sudbivision just off of Barskdale Blvd only a couple of minutes from the Air Force Base. Three bedroom with hard surface flooring and carpet, decorative paint throughout. Wonderful kitchen with abundance of cabinet

and counter space, all appliances included. Specious back yard, great community and close to dining and shopping.



*Waived Application Fee for Active Duty Military.

*Pets subject to approval. $300 Pet Fee, $150 Fee each additional Pet.

*Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care and pest control.

*No Smoking policy in all of our homes.

*Tenant must abide by all community and/or City restrictions if required.

Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com and an agent will call you to schedule a time to view home. Call office with any questions or concerns 318-752-2700.



(RLNE3789259)