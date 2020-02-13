All apartments in Bossier City
Find more places like 511 Linnhurst.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bossier City, LA
/
511 Linnhurst
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:21 PM

511 Linnhurst

511 Linnhurst Dr · (318) 862-3560 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bossier City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

511 Linnhurst Dr, Bossier City, LA 71112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 511 Linnhurst · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
511 Linnhurst Available 05/01/20 SAVANNAH PLACE-SOUTH BOSSIER NEAR BAFB - Great home located in Savannah Place Sudbivision just off of Barskdale Blvd only a couple of minutes from the Air Force Base. Three bedroom with hard surface flooring and carpet, decorative paint throughout. Wonderful kitchen with abundance of cabinet
and counter space, all appliances included. Specious back yard, great community and close to dining and shopping.

*Waived Application Fee for Active Duty Military.
*Pets subject to approval. $300 Pet Fee, $150 Fee each additional Pet.
*Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care and pest control.
*No Smoking policy in all of our homes.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or City restrictions if required.
Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com and an agent will call you to schedule a time to view home. Call office with any questions or concerns 318-752-2700.

(RLNE3789259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Linnhurst have any available units?
511 Linnhurst has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Linnhurst have?
Some of 511 Linnhurst's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Linnhurst currently offering any rent specials?
511 Linnhurst isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Linnhurst pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Linnhurst is pet friendly.
Does 511 Linnhurst offer parking?
Yes, 511 Linnhurst does offer parking.
Does 511 Linnhurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Linnhurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Linnhurst have a pool?
No, 511 Linnhurst does not have a pool.
Does 511 Linnhurst have accessible units?
No, 511 Linnhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Linnhurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Linnhurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 511 Linnhurst?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr
Bossier City, LA 71112
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd
Bossier City, LA 71111
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr
Bossier City, LA 71111
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd
Bossier City, LA 71111
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd
Bossier City, LA 71112
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St
Bossier City, LA 71112
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard
Bossier City, LA 71112
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive
Bossier City, LA 71112

Similar Pages

Bossier City 1 BedroomsBossier City 2 Bedrooms
Bossier City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBossier City Apartments with Parking
Bossier City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LAMarshall, TX
Atlanta, TXHaughton, LA
Red Chute, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity