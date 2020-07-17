All apartments in Bossier City
4824 Longstreet Pl.

Location

4824 Longstreet Place, Bossier City, LA 71112

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in south Bossier City LA - Beautiful 3br 2ba home for lease at 4824 Longstreet, Bossier City, LA 71112. This home is located in South Gate Estates. It has a porch with a railing on the front of the home and a spacious fenced in back yard. Updates in this home include paint and laminate wood flooring.

It is located in the Parkway High School district and is within a 10-minute or less drive to Barksdale Air Force Base. Also within a 15-20 minute drive are major attractions, Louisiana State University-Shreveport, Bossier Parish Community College, Louisiana Board Walk, LSU Health Sciences Center, the Port of Shreveport-Bossier, downtown Shreveport, and much more.

Proximity is a plus for this home! It is less than 10 minutes to Mike Woods Park which boasts an Olympic sized swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, jogging track, picnic facilities, playground, and more. It is within a 5-minute drive to Sun City Elementary School, Elm Grove Middle School, and state-of-the art Parkway High School district.

An extra special community bonus is the Bellaire Complex which is also within 5-minutes of this home. This 90,000 sf facility boasts a gymnasium, walking track, fitness center, cafe, Class A Childcare and pre-school facility, counseling programs, martial arts and music programs plus much more!

(RLNE1991285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 Longstreet Pl. have any available units?
4824 Longstreet Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bossier City, LA.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 Longstreet Pl. have?
Some of 4824 Longstreet Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 Longstreet Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Longstreet Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 Longstreet Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 4824 Longstreet Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bossier City.
Does 4824 Longstreet Pl. offer parking?
No, 4824 Longstreet Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 4824 Longstreet Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4824 Longstreet Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 Longstreet Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 4824 Longstreet Pl. has a pool.
Does 4824 Longstreet Pl. have accessible units?
No, 4824 Longstreet Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 Longstreet Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4824 Longstreet Pl. has units with dishwashers.
