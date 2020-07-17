4824 Longstreet Pl.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in south Bossier City LA - Beautiful 3br 2ba home for lease at 4824 Longstreet, Bossier City, LA 71112. This home is located in South Gate Estates. It has a porch with a railing on the front of the home and a spacious fenced in back yard. Updates in this home include paint and laminate wood flooring.



It is located in the Parkway High School district and is within a 10-minute or less drive to Barksdale Air Force Base. Also within a 15-20 minute drive are major attractions, Louisiana State University-Shreveport, Bossier Parish Community College, Louisiana Board Walk, LSU Health Sciences Center, the Port of Shreveport-Bossier, downtown Shreveport, and much more.



Proximity is a plus for this home! It is less than 10 minutes to Mike Woods Park which boasts an Olympic sized swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, jogging track, picnic facilities, playground, and more. It is within a 5-minute drive to Sun City Elementary School, Elm Grove Middle School, and state-of-the art Parkway High School district.



An extra special community bonus is the Bellaire Complex which is also within 5-minutes of this home. This 90,000 sf facility boasts a gymnasium, walking track, fitness center, cafe, Class A Childcare and pre-school facility, counseling programs, martial arts and music programs plus much more!



