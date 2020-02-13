All apartments in Bossier City
Find more places like 2319 Northside Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bossier City, LA
/
2319 Northside Drive - 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

2319 Northside Drive - 1

2319 Northside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bossier City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2319 Northside Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$1200 per month $800.00 deposit - $200 per pet under 40 lbs. no agressive breeds. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located off Benton Road, near all amenities. Two car garage with extra parking on slab. Patio leads to a large green space, and all lawn maintenance is completed by the HOA. Home is being painted and carpet cleaned.
Two story townhouse conveniently located a block off Benton Road. Open concept living dining area with fireplace. Private patio leads to a large shared green space for walking the dog. Master bedroom is large with a massive garden tub and large closet. Laundry room and 2 car garage. Lawn maintenance is completed by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Northside Drive - 1 have any available units?
2319 Northside Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bossier City, LA.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Northside Drive - 1 have?
Some of 2319 Northside Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Northside Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Northside Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Northside Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 Northside Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2319 Northside Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2319 Northside Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2319 Northside Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Northside Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Northside Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 2319 Northside Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Northside Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2319 Northside Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Northside Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 Northside Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr
Bossier City, LA 71111
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd
Bossier City, LA 71111
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr
Bossier City, LA 71111
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd
Bossier City, LA 71112
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive
Bossier City, LA 71112
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing
Bossier City, LA 71111
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard
Bossier City, LA 71112
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive
Bossier City, LA 71112

Similar Pages

Bossier City 1 BedroomsBossier City 2 Bedrooms
Bossier City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBossier City Apartments with Parking
Bossier City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LAMarshall, TX
Atlanta, TXHaughton, LA
Red Chute, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College