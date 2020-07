Amenities

This beautiful home is in a gated community in South Bossier. Open floor plan. 3 Bed 2 Bath. The master is remote w/ two closets, one is very large. Whirlpool tub & stall shower, double vanities. Kitchen has granite countertops, lots of cabinets, a breakfast bar, pantry. Home has fireplace and built ins. Fully fenced yard w/ oversized patio. Sprinkler system. Shed for extra storage. Gutters on the back of home. Call today for your showing. Available 8/14!