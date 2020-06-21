All apartments in Bossier City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1128 Eli-Conner Drive

1128 Eli Connor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Eli Connor Dr, Bossier City, LA 71112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
1128 Eli-Conner Drive Available 07/15/20 Just Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base..... - Like New Construction*Open Floor Plan*Wood Floors*Granite Counter-tops*4 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*Electric Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included*Owner pays Security System for tenant*Covered Patio*Fully Fenced Yard*2 Car Garage*

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
