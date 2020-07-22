/
vernon county
17 Apartments for rent in Vernon County, LA📍
205 Barbara
205 Barbara Dr, Vernon County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2011 sqft
205 Barbara Available 07/28/20 205 Barbara - Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rosepine school district. The home has an attached garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971895)
102 East Lee St
102 East Lee Street, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2032 sqft
102 East Lee St Available 07/24/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Style Home - Custom Built 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Craftsmen Cottage Style Home in the center of town, one block off the historic district.
313 Leonard Hunt Rd
313 Leonard Hunt Road, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2180 sqft
313 Leonard Hunt Rd Available 08/07/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath on 9 Private Acres in Anacoco - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath on 9 private acres in Anacoco La., large rooms, fireplace, large covered pack porch, 2 car carport and a covered workshop.
116 Nelda St
116 Nelda Street, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
116 Nelda St Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a fenced backyard - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a large Den, fenced Back Yard and covered parking for 2 vehicles. Pets are permitted with an approved application and non-refundable pet fee.
1211 Port Arthur Ave
1211 Port Arthur Ter, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1701 sqft
1211 Port Arthur Ave Available 08/01/20 1211 Prot Arthur - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located close to Byrd hospital and Fort Polk. This home has an attached 2 car garage and a nice back yard. (RLNE4330073)
906 Marvin Ave
906 Marvin Avenue, Leesville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$950
1769 sqft
Completely Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath - Completely Remodeled 2 years ago, this 3/4 Bedroom 2 bath home in the Lee Hills Area. All new Carpet, Laminate, paint, appliances, heat and AC, kitchen cabinets and it has ceiling fans throughout.
2218 Mustang St
2218 Mustang Street, DeRidder, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2340 sqft
2218 Mustang St Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath In Green Acres - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with a Large Open Floor Plan, separate Formal Dining room, Located in Green Acres Subdivision.
2209 Appaloosa St
2209 Appaloosa Street, DeRidder, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1384 sqft
2209 Appaloosa St Available 08/01/20 2209 Appaloosa - 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with an attached garage in the back of Green Acres. (RLNE2374888)
118 Clarence Ave
118 Clarence Avenue, New Llano, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath in New Llano - This recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a large livingroom, new Hickory Kitchen Cabinets, Ceiling Fans in each bedroom. Located in New Llano and is just minutes from the Fort Polk Main Gate.
12395 Lake Charles Highway - 1
12395 Lake Charles Hwy, New Llano, LA
Studio
$600
700 sqft
Opportune location on busy Hwy 171 in shopping center. Excellent visibility in full strip mall.
2610 Bailey Rd.
2610 Bailey Rd, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
2610 Bailey Rd. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home located in Rosepine school district. Lawn care is provided at this property. (RLNE2318606)
310 Belview Rd
310 Belview Road, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Across from Leesville Sr, Jr, Elem Schools - Very well kept 3 Bedroom 2 Bath directly across the street from Leesville Elementary, Junior and Senior High School. On a corner lot with a fenced back yard and single car carport.
118 Virginia
118 Virginia Street, Vernon County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1290 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath on Vernon lake - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath just 7 minutes from town on a channel of Vernon Lake. Laminate Flooring throughout, Cathedral Ceiling in the Livingroom with a Ceiling Fan.
2109 Kings Rd
2109 Kings Rd, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Lee Hills Area - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a Large Den with a Fenced Back Yard in the Lee Hills Area. New paint on the Walls and Tile floor in the Utility Room.
Results within 1 mile of Vernon County
1806 Maplewood
1806 Maplewood Street, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1500 sqft
1806 Maplewood Available 08/04/20 1806 Maplewood - 3 Bedroom Brick Home includes 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen/Dining Combo and Laundry Room . Kitchen appliances include: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Microwave.
804 Meadowbrook St.
804 Meadow Brook St, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1700 sqft
804 Meadowbrook St. Available 08/09/20 804 Meadowbrook - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an attached garage and fenced back yard. (RLNE3444092)
Results within 5 miles of Vernon County
905 Chinquapin
905 Chinquapin Drive, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2157 sqft
905 Chinquapin Available 08/01/20 905 Chinquapin - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with in walking distance from Beauregard Country Club. This home has a bonus room and a large deck in the back yard. (RLNE4470652)
