Call Larry Miller for details. 225-281-1111. Better than new home in desirable location in Prairiville. Nestled in the heart of Prairieville you will love the quiet community living and convenience to Ascension shopping, restaurants and more. This is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home just 2 years young. The owners hate to leave it behind and want another loving home owner to appreciate the home as much as they have. The home features a spacious open floor plan, great for family gatherings and entertaining. The large kitchen island is perfect for day to day casual living and a great place to gather together and catch up on the day. You will appreciate the large master bedroom and private bathroom with slab granite counters and double vanities. The home also offers a large backyard great for relaxing and playing.