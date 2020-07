Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Great short term rental (6 months then month to month), 4 miles from French Quarter! This property features 2 bedrooms, private patio in back of property, off street parking washer/dryer hook-up and 3 blocks from river! This charming property lends amenities such as restaurants, shopping and walking distance to river! Unfurnished and no pets.