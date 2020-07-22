Apartment List
/
KY
/
oak grove
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, KY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Oak Grove means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
3 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$922
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$677
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$865
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$742
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3496 Sandpiper Drive
3496 Sandpiper Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1900 sqft
3496 Sandpiper Drive Available 08/22/20 Stunning Home Close to Governor's Square! - Beautiful three bedroom featuring an expansive carpeted living room and fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen leading out onto a back deck with a gorgeous view.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1354 Loren Cir
1354 Loren Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2564 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Come on home! Enjoy plenty of space for your growing family with 4 bedrooms 3 full baths, AND a bonus room! Over 2500 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Greenwood
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$721
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1125 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
2 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
318 Sam Houston Cir
318 Sam Houston Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
318 Sam Houston Cir Available 08/14/20 318 Sam Houston Circle - Charming 2 bed, 2.5 bath w/open concept, covered porch, conveniently located to Wilma Rudolph, Rossview, Tennova Healthcare and I-24, community w/clubhouse and pool, no pets.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
146 Alexander Blvd
146 Alexander Boulevard, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1777 sqft
146 Alexander Blvd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful well-maintained condo at Governors Crossing - Beautiful well-maintained condo close to hospital. Open floor plan with master on main floor. Main floor has 1/2 bath and laundry room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
652 Fallbrook Lane
652 Fallbrook Lane, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1600 sqft
652 Fallbrook Lane Available 08/22/20 Brick Ranch Home with No Backyard Neighbors! - Spectacular partial brick home featuring an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and fireplace in the specious living room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
1003 Orchard Hills Drive
1003 Orchard Hills Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1527 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
963 Culverson Ct
963 Culverson Court, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Nearly new home. Fenced yard. Neighborhood features a clubhouse, park, playground, pool and underground utilities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
303 Sam Houston Circle
303 Sam Houston Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1216 sqft
*Improved Price* Beautiful Home Boasting Hardwood Flooring In Expansive Living Room Opening To The Eat In Kitchen With Breakfast Bar and Door Leading To The Semi-Private Back Patio with Storage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
506 Lafayette Rd
506 Lafayette Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1234 sqft
506 Lafayette Road is a 1 story brick home built in the early 80's features an open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo, a breakfast bar with a fully functioning kitchen, a large pantry, and a large laundry room with washer & dryer

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
727 Cavalier Drive
727 Cavalier Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1760 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,760 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Oak Grove, KY

Finding apartments with a pool in Oak Grove means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Oak Grove could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Oak Grove 2 Bedroom ApartmentsOak Grove 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsOak Grove 3 Bedroom ApartmentsOak Grove Apartments with Balconies
Oak Grove Apartments with GaragesOak Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOak Grove Apartments with ParkingOak Grove Apartments with Pools
Oak Grove Apartments with Washer-DryersOak Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Grove Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNClarksville, TNHopkinsville, KYGoodlettsville, TN
Dickson, TNMadisonville, KYWhite House, TN
Ashland City, TNSpringfield, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University