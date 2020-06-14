/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 PM
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, KY
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
404 Thompsonville Lane #7
404 Thompsonville Ln, Oak Grove, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/12/2020) Check out this updated and renovated 1 bed, 1 bath apartment with combination living and dining space, nook style kitchen with stove and refrigerator, large bathroom with shower/tub combination, and a large bedroom with closet
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
11 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
Ringgold
1 Unit Available
176 Hadley
176 Hadley Drive, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Great Unit! Open Concept in Kitchen Living Rm. Kitchen Peninsula/Island gives extra Cabinet & Countertop space. It will Accommodate 2-3 Barstools. Cherry Cabinetry. Very Large Bedroom will fit King Size Furniture + a Walk-In-Closet.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Grove
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Brandon Hills
5 Units Available
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$686
751 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
5 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
729 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Red River
3 Units Available
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$470
712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Downtown Clarksville
1 Unit Available
712 Main St
712 Main St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
600 sqft
Come and live at ZAZU downtown Clarksville.! One block from the University and the bars restaurants. 1 bedroom apartments open floor plans tankless water heaters etc, PET FRIENDLY. Leases starting at $845 up to $1495...
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1136 Stillwood Dr
1136 Stillwood Drive, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, fully furnished with housewares, just bring your personal items! Water, Electric, Cable, and high-speed internet included. Washer and dryer, private entry and deck. Lawn care included, located close to exit I-24
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
New Providence
1 Unit Available
405 Beech St
405 Beech Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$585
500 sqft
This apartment building that was built in the mid 80's has been completely renovated with all new flooring, new cabinetry, new appliances, a fully remodeled bathroom, new heating and air conditioning units, and freshly painted.