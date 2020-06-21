Rent Calculator
110 Hertiage Drive
110 Hertiage Drive
110 Heritage Drive
Location
110 Heritage Drive, Nicholasville, KY 40356
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice townhouse in Nicholasville... 2 bedroom with 1.5 bath great location with lots of shopping...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 Hertiage Drive have any available units?
110 Hertiage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nicholasville, KY
.
Is 110 Hertiage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 Hertiage Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Hertiage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 110 Hertiage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nicholasville
.
Does 110 Hertiage Drive offer parking?
No, 110 Hertiage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 110 Hertiage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Hertiage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Hertiage Drive have a pool?
No, 110 Hertiage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 110 Hertiage Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 Hertiage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Hertiage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Hertiage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Hertiage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Hertiage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
