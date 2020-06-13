Apartment List
93 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY

Finding an apartment in Nicholasville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1751 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
514 Foxwood Dr.
514 Foxwood Drive, Nicholasville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
514 Foxwood Dr. Available 06/16/20 NEW LISTING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOUSE!!! NICHOLASVILLE, KY!!!! - Now Available in Nicholasville, KY just minutes from downtown and the bypass.
Results within 1 mile of Nicholasville
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$963
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Pickway Korner
1 Unit Available
The August
4070 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You owe it to yourself to come see what's new at The August! Within walking distance to The Summit at Fritz Farm, this community is a gem in a lovely residential setting.
Results within 5 miles of Nicholasville
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Tates Creek Crossing conveniently located to dining, shopping, entertainment, and schools. Just minutes from downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$870
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$729
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious closets, central air conditioning/heat, and kitchen appliances. Community amenities include gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee bar, and laundry facilities. Short-term leases available. Near Kirklevington Park and New Circle Rd.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
45 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$973
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1450 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$783
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$806
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
11 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
938 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
27 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$824
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$649
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
910 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
37 Units Available
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
19 Units Available
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
810 sqft
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$807
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
36 Units Available
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
825 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Regency Point Path
207 Regency Point Path, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1088 sqft
Regency Point Path -Gated community - Welcome home to this gated community with pool. This adorable 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath town-home with living room includes laminate flooring and fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 State St
219 State Street, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1908 sqft
NEW LISTING 4 BEDROOM HOUSE!! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house is now available! This home features a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a large covered front porch! Close to UK campus! Washer, Dryer, and Microwave come with this partially
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Nicholasville, KY

Finding an apartment in Nicholasville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

