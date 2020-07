Amenities

in unit laundry golf room wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area fire pit game room golf room internet access key fob access media room package receiving pool table wine room

Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized Vino units. The unparalleled design and upscale finishes of The Ivy Apartments in Louisville will make you wonder how you ever lived anywhere else. Contact us today to learn more about our brand new luxury apartments in Louisville and making The Ivy your new home.