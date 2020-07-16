Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range

4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo in Indian Ridge - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the second floor! This unit is conveniently located just off Brownsboro Road in the Indian Ridge Condominiums. This unit features gorgeous hardwood floors, Sky lights in the living room, Dinning area, kitchen appliances (microwave, dishwasher and stove) large private deck, new carpet in Bedrooms, a/c, and a community washer & dryer on the premises.



Want to come view the property yourself? Its easy! Just bring a photo ID to Metro Management Services LLC at 824 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40203 & sign out a key today! We are open 9:00 AM-4:00 PM, Monday through Friday, closed 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm for lunch. Call or text Brittney at 502-389-2609 to inquire more!



