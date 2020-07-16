All apartments in Jefferson County
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4

4108 Stoneview Drive · (502) 589-8996
Location

4108 Stoneview Drive, Jefferson County, KY 40207

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo in Indian Ridge - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the second floor! This unit is conveniently located just off Brownsboro Road in the Indian Ridge Condominiums. This unit features gorgeous hardwood floors, Sky lights in the living room, Dinning area, kitchen appliances (microwave, dishwasher and stove) large private deck, new carpet in Bedrooms, a/c, and a community washer & dryer on the premises.

Want to come view the property yourself? Its easy! Just bring a photo ID to Metro Management Services LLC at 824 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40203 & sign out a key today! We are open 9:00 AM-4:00 PM, Monday through Friday, closed 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm for lunch. Call or text Brittney at 502-389-2609 to inquire more!

(RLNE2549947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 have any available units?
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 have?
Some of 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 has units with air conditioning.
