112 Hanley Lane

2 BR, 1 full BA, middle level apartment at Tierra Linda on the east side of Frankfort just off Versailles Rd/US 460. $825 per month includes all utilities of gas, electric, water, and sewer with a $400 security deposit. Section 8 welcomed and accepted. Floor plan includes living room, full kitchen w/ eat in dining, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet, and 1 full bathroom. Kitchen includes refrigerator and range. Central HVAC system, private parking, onsite laundry facility, easy access to I-64, professionally owned and managed. Owner will allow up to 2 pets if approved with a $200 pet fee and $40 additional rent per month (fees include both pets). All applicants will apply online so call for link. Application fee is $20 per adult living in the apartment.