Frankfort, KY
112 Hanley Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

112 Hanley Lane

112 Hanly Ln · No Longer Available
Location

112 Hanly Ln, Frankfort, KY 40601

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
2 BR, 1 full BA, middle level apartment at Tierra Linda on the east side of Frankfort just off Versailles Rd/US 460. $825 per month includes all utilities of gas, electric, water, and sewer with a $400 security deposit. Section 8 welcomed and accepted. Floor plan includes living room, full kitchen w/ eat in dining, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet, and 1 full bathroom. Kitchen includes refrigerator and range. Central HVAC system, private parking, onsite laundry facility, easy access to I-64, professionally owned and managed. Owner will allow up to 2 pets if approved with a $200 pet fee and $40 additional rent per month (fees include both pets). All applicants will apply online so call for link. Application fee is $20 per adult living in the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Hanley Lane have any available units?
112 Hanley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frankfort, KY.
How much is rent in Frankfort, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frankfort Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Hanley Lane have?
Some of 112 Hanley Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Hanley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
112 Hanley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Hanley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Hanley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 112 Hanley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 112 Hanley Lane offers parking.
Does 112 Hanley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Hanley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Hanley Lane have a pool?
No, 112 Hanley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 112 Hanley Lane have accessible units?
No, 112 Hanley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Hanley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Hanley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
