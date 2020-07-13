Apartment List
/
KY
/
frankfort
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Frankfort, KY

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Riverford Crossing
8000 John Davis Dr, Frankfort, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
1072 sqft
Round-the-clock maintenance for units boasting granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless-steel appliances. Pets allowed. This green community contains a community garden, coffee bar, pool. Right next to the shops at Parkside. Six miles from Frankfurt.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
209 Landings
209 Landings Drive, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$595
This two bedroom, one bath townhome features laminate floor and fresh paint throughout with a private deck and additional storage behind the property. Ideally located minutes from Downtown Frankfort and easy access to Versailles Road.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
112 Leonardwood Drive
112 Leonardwood Drive, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Sit back and relax. This move in ready rental unit has fresh paint, new carpet, hardwood flooring and a private covered patio. Enjoy the pool area, the clubhouse and the exercise room just steps from your front door.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
614 Woodland Avenue
614 Woodland Avenue, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
2 large bedrooms. 1.5 bathrooms. Replacement windows. Rest HVAC. Short walk from the Capital and Governors Mansion.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
357 Wallace Avenue
357 Wallace Avenue, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located in the heart of Downtown Frankfort, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex features carpet throughout, kitchen with range, refrigerator and washer dryer hookup. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenant pays E,W.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
796 Ridgeview Drive
796 Ridgeview Drive, Frankfort, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1450 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is conveniently located minutes from the interstate, Downtown Frankfort and Versailles Road.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
793 Ridgeview Drive
793 Ridgeview Drive, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
This two bedroom, one bath townhome features kitchen, dining area and living room on the first floor. Second floor includes both bedrooms and 1 full bath. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout property.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
141 Hickory Dr
141 Hickory Drive, Frankfort, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
HICKORY - Property Id: 250575 House is in a nice quite neighborhood. Large eat in kitchen with newer appliances. All new paint and every floor is new. Remodeled bathroom with tiled shower. A must see. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
112 Hanley Lane
112 Hanly Ln, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$825
2 BR, 1 full BA, middle level apartment at Tierra Linda on the east side of Frankfort just off Versailles Rd/US 460. $825 per month includes all utilities of gas, electric, water, and sewer with a $400 security deposit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
900 Tierra Linda Drive
900 Tierra Linda Drive, Frankfort, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
1 BR, 1 full BA, mid level apartment at the Penthouse Apts in Tierra Linda on the east side of Frankfort just off Versailles Rd/US 460. $725 per month includes all utilities of gas, electric, water, and sewer with a $400 security deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Frankfort

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
144 Carriage Lane
144 Carriage Lane, Midway, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
Midway Beauty! This home is all you've been looking for. A 2-story home on a corner lot with lots of room on nearly half acre lot .

July 2020 Frankfort Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Frankfort Rent Report. Frankfort rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frankfort rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Frankfort Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Frankfort Rent Report. Frankfort rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frankfort rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Frankfort rents increased moderately over the past month

Frankfort rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frankfort stand at $626 for a one-bedroom apartment and $797 for a two-bedroom. Frankfort's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Frankfort rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Frankfort, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Frankfort is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Frankfort's median two-bedroom rent of $797 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Frankfort's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Frankfort than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Frankfort.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Frankfort Cheap Places
    Jefferson County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Louisville, KYLexington, KYJeffersonville, INFlorence, KYGeorgetown, KY
    Shelbyville, KYNicholasville, KYLyndon, KYSt. Matthews, KYProspect, KY
    Harrodsburg, KYWinchester, KYRichmond, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KY

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bellarmine UniversityBluegrass Community and Technical College
    Georgetown CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
    University of Louisville