Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking courtyard some paid utils range

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed

1 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117063



This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents. We are right across the street from award winning schools and behind the YMCA! Walking distance from Tower park and 2 miles from NKU!

Benefits of living with Courtyard Properties

24 hour emergency maintenance.

Uncompromising commitment to quality and care.

Important information:

$50 application fee per person over 18

Full month's deposit with approved application

Cats only (fees apply)

Coin operated laundry

Free parking lot, covered spots $25/month

Residents are responsible for electric

Heat, Water, Sanitation PAID!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117063

Property Id 117063



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5830101)