109 Apartments for rent in Covington, KY with balcony
1 of 39
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 5
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 39
1 of 47
1 of 47
1 of 46
1 of 37
1 of 6
1 of 48
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 33
1 of 15
1 of 65
1 of 52
1 of 27
1 of 1
"Oh, the sun shines bright on my old Kentucky home/Young folks roll on the floor /Oh, the sun shines bright on my old Kentucky home /Keep them hard times away from my door." (- Johnny Cash, "My Old Kentucky Home")
Covington, Kentucky, is often referred to as a second-class city, but that's not due to its status in its resident’s eyes. Instead, it just refers to its population; a second-class city has a population between 20,000 and 99,000. Besides that, it is a thriving urban area within easy reach of the Ohio River and the Primary Metropolitan Statistical Area, which consists of nine different counties from three different states. Perhaps best of all, Covington is not only a popular residential area but also an up-and-coming community for businesses of all sizes. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Covington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.