studio apartments
19 Studio Apartments for rent in Covington, KY
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
7 Units Available
Central Business District
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,063
663 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
26 Units Available
Central Business District
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
13 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,005
705 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
8 Units Available
Central Business District
East 8 Lofts
325 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
663 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments just minutes from I-70. Large windows and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Furnished units available. Community has concierge, media room and valet service. Elevator in building.
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
126 East 6th Street - 303
126 East Sixth Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,145
495 sqft
Stunning Studio Apartment in the Heart of downtown Cincinnati! Enjoy walking to OTR, The Banks, and much more. The studio apartment features all high-end finishes, new appliances, in-unit laundry, and hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
Queensgate
516 Linn Street - 1
516 Linn St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
4200 sqft
Various Office and Warehouse storage space within 1 mile of downtown Cincinnati! Storage space is renting from 30 cents to $1 per square foot depending on size needed. Office space ranges between $3 to $6 per square foot per year.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
8 Units Available
Mount Adams
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$975
486 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
1 Unit Available
West End
2147 Central Avenue
2147 Central Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$3,000
Be a part of history! For lease 1st floor of Engine Company 13 located in the heart of the West End. 1st floor is 3,000 sq ft of garage/warehouse space. Owner will consider doing modifications and interior finishes based on terms of lease.
Results within 10 miles of Covington
9 Units Available
Madisonville
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,185
610 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
8 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Contact for Availability
Oakley
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,200
682 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments near I-71 in very walkable area. Open floor plans with hardwood floors. Stainless steel apartments and air conditioning. Community has private yoga studio and bocce court.
4 Units Available
Hyde Park
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$750
330 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
20 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 Unit Available
Norwood
4033 Edwards Road - 6
4033 Edwards Road, Norwood, OH
Studio
$695
495 sqft
Located in the heart of Rookwood Exchange, this 3rd-floor apartment offers modern amenities integrated with vintage charm. Beautifully refurbished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and bath. Water, trash, and sewer included. Avail July 8th.
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
2082 W Galbraith Rd
2082 West Galbraith Road, North College Hill, OH
Studio
$527
500 sqft
Annabell - Property Id: 303454 Welcome to Annabelle's Place Fully Furnished Apartment Community! This community is an all women's veteran apartment community.
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Place
6013 Vine Street - 2F
6013 Vine Street, Elmwood Place, OH
Studio
$575
675 sqft
CUTE EFFICIENCY ABOVE RETAIL. THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN RECENTLY RENOVATED. RENT INCLUDES WATER. PET FRIENDLY WITH PET FEES. WINDOW UNIT AIR CONDITIONING.
