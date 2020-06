Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Move-n ready! Beautiful, well maintained 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in Ft Wright with bus stop right out front and just minutes to I-75. All updated and freshly painted throughout. Heat, water & sanitation included in rent. No Pets, No Smoking of any kind. Large coin laundry room and off street parking. Verify Schools.