Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:47 AM

328 W 6th Street

328 West Sixth Street · No Longer Available
Location

328 West Sixth Street, Covington, KY 41011
Mainstrasse

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
yoga
Prime location! Come live in the heart of Mainstrasse Village in Covington, a beautiful and trendy urban city! It's the place to be! This very spacious 2 bed, 1 bath, 1,200 sq. ft. apartment is steps to an excellent array of restaurants, bars, boutique shops, parks, yoga studios, and art studios. Hop on the Southbank shuttle one block away or you're just minutes to Downtown Cincinnati, The Banks, the Reds, Bengals, or FC Cincinnati games, Newport on the Levee, and much more. The unit is comprised of the 2nd and 3rd floor of an 1840s historic Italianate style building and is equipped with new stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, a spacious living room, a basement with washer/dryer, storage space, a detached 1 car garage with remote entry, and a private backyard. In addition your new home includes a fenced in backyard and central air! Don't miss out on on the opportunity to call this historic 2 bedroom home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 W 6th Street have any available units?
328 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, KY.
What amenities does 328 W 6th Street have?
Some of 328 W 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 W 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 328 W 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 328 W 6th Street offers parking.
Does 328 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 W 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 328 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 328 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 W 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 W 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 328 W 6th Street has units with air conditioning.
