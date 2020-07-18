328 W 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage yoga

Prime location! Come live in the heart of Mainstrasse Village in Covington, a beautiful and trendy urban city! It's the place to be! This very spacious 2 bed, 1 bath, 1,200 sq. ft. apartment is steps to an excellent array of restaurants, bars, boutique shops, parks, yoga studios, and art studios. Hop on the Southbank shuttle one block away or you're just minutes to Downtown Cincinnati, The Banks, the Reds, Bengals, or FC Cincinnati games, Newport on the Levee, and much more. The unit is comprised of the 2nd and 3rd floor of an 1840s historic Italianate style building and is equipped with new stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, a spacious living room, a basement with washer/dryer, storage space, a detached 1 car garage with remote entry, and a private backyard. In addition your new home includes a fenced in backyard and central air! Don't miss out on on the opportunity to call this historic 2 bedroom home!