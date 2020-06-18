All apartments in Covington
15 West 8th St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

15 West 8th St

15 West Eighth Street · (270) 216-5631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 West Eighth Street, Covington, KY 41011
Westside Covington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**$300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT**
MUST SEE! This property has just been fully renovated down to the studs! Located next to the booming Madison Avenue district which includes Braxton Brewery, Libby's Restaurant, Rich's Proper Restaurant all located at your doorstep. Your new home offers original hardwood flooring, brand new stainless steel appliances, tiled shower, granite countertops and a gated security entrance! Brand new central air and forced heat! Only four available units. Grab one while they are available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 West 8th St have any available units?
15 West 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, KY.
What amenities does 15 West 8th St have?
Some of 15 West 8th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 West 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
15 West 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 West 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 West 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 15 West 8th St offer parking?
No, 15 West 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 15 West 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 West 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 West 8th St have a pool?
No, 15 West 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 15 West 8th St have accessible units?
No, 15 West 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15 West 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 West 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 West 8th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 West 8th St has units with air conditioning.
