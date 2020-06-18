15 West 8th St

Amenities

**$300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT**

MUST SEE! This property has just been fully renovated down to the studs! Located next to the booming Madison Avenue district which includes Braxton Brewery, Libby's Restaurant, Rich's Proper Restaurant all located at your doorstep. Your new home offers original hardwood flooring, brand new stainless steel appliances, tiled shower, granite countertops and a gated security entrance! Brand new central air and forced heat! Only four available units. Grab one while they are available!