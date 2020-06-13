15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bowling Green, KY

The third largest city in Kentucky, Bowling Green is home to over 50,000 proud residents. Once epitomized in song, Bowling Green is most popular city in the metro area. Despite the southern stereotype, Bowling Green is pretty progressive and diverse with an eclectic population and a strong college presence. If you feel the need to go country though, Nashville is only a two-hour drive away.

This Kentucky town is full of history that dates all the way back to the Confederacy, but these days it’s known more for Western Kentucky University and the Corvettes that come from the GM factory. There’s no confirmed story about how Bowling Green acquired its name; however, the amount of parks and green spaces in the city (around 20) may have something to do with it. With all that park space, Bowling Green is full of activities for those who lead an active lifestyle and the weather, which offers all four seasons, is typically perfect for a round of Frisbee golf (huge here). Though if you’re not all about exercise, there are plenty of museums to fill your days.

Living in Bowling Green is a mix of living in a college town and a laid back farm town. Houses here tend to be large and sit on a lot of property (we’re talking “you could do cartwheels on the lawn” big) but the apartments and retail centers are usually new or refurbished and have a lot to offer. In recent years, the downtown area has been restored, with new retail space, government buildings and art centers sharing the same streets as historic museums and Fountain Square.

Cost of living here is very affordable and finding an apartment is relatively easy. South of downtown Bowling Green is the hot spot for homeowners and renters alike. Living here will put you within walking distance of all downtown amenities and the riverfront, close to the highway/bypass and minutes from WKU. The apartments do sometimes cater to students, but there are also newer/luxury apartments for those who are past their college years. They also typically come with fireplaces and are pet-friendly, though you should always remember to ask a landlord before moving in with a furry friend.

Downtown is another coveted neighborhood due to the amenities and its proximity to the highway and WKU. Apartment living here is a bit different because it often means living above the shops and restaurants in old, often restored buildings. Those who live down here love it, as it puts you right in the thick of things. The west side of town is one of the more diverse parts of the city for those who wish to add a little culture to their lives.

Though it's a town with a long history and deep roots, Bowling Green is still growing in many ways. Various parts of town are expanding, new housing is being built and the economy is strong. Down to earth people and affordable living don't happen every day. Get your hands on some Bowling Green living today!