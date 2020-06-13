Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bowling Green, KY

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Drake
726 Cumberland Trace Road, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$930
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1239 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Drake, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
$
14 Units Available
The Enclave
1132 Fairview Ave Apt A1, Bowling Green, KY
Studio
$739
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1045 sqft
Discover your new home in our community! From our ideal location in Bowling Green, Kentucky to beautiful pet-friendly apartments with thoughtful amenities, The Enclave is an impressive community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:05pm
38 Units Available
Fairways at Hartland
850 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1327 sqft
Situated in desirable Hartland, next to Crosswinds Golf Course. Also minutes to Western Kentucky University. Apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios or decks in a pet-friendly community offering multiple amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 28 at 02:12pm
$
4 Units Available
Royal Arms of Bowling Green
890 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Pet friendly one- to three-bedroom apartments near Western Kentucky University, Beech Bend Park, and Lost River Cave. Features community pool, laundry facilities, courtyard and clubhouse.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Old Mill Rd
102 Old Mill Dr, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1600 sqft
3 BDRM 2 BA Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath home with garage right off Nashville road centrally located for anyone who works in Bowling Green. Call 270-202-7276 (press 1) for an appointment or apply online at kymanagement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
331 Macer Ave
331 Macer Ave, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
331 Macer Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage House - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances, fenced in back yard in a family oriented neighborhood. Pet Friendly! (RLNE3954606)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 Collegeview Dr.
1404 Collegeview Drive, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$595
820 sqft
1404 Collegeview Dr. Available 06/22/20 2BR home close to WKU campus - This 2BR 1BA is located by the WKU campus and downtown Bowling Green. (RLNE5851466)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
357 Paige
357 Paige Ave, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1661 sqft
357 Paige Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Great neighborhood, pet friendly. (RLNE5832044)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
375 Paige Avenue
375 Paige Ave, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home is now available for rent! Features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, and a back yard that backs up to an empty field for added privacy! Rental Requirements: -1 Year

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
467 Glen Lily
467 Glen Lily Road, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$775
915 sqft
Brand NEW Apartments in the middle of BG, convenient to just about anywhere in Bowling Green!! Appliances in apartments are what is included. Tenant pays BGMU for electric and water. The apartment covers the trash.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1212 Stubbins Street
1212 Stubbins Street, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split bedroom floor plan, recently painted, new floors being installed. Nice sized backyard and storage shed, close to WKU Campus in an older residential west side location. $40.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1555 Chestnut Street
1555 Chestnut Street, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
480 sqft
Newly renovated. Laundry facilities available (pay when used). Appliances you see when you got by the apartment is whats included. Tenant pays BGMU for electric and water. The apartment covers the trash.
Results within 1 mile of Bowling Green

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
5878 Old Nashville Rd Loop 2-10E
5878 Old Nashville Rd, Warren County, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1200 sqft
Features: -Cable Ready -High Speed Internet Capability -Washer/Dryer Hook Up -Smoke Free -Storage Unit Included -Trash Removal -Shower/Tub Combo -Large Private Patios -9 Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Bowling Green

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
405 Castle Heights Rd
405 Castle Heights Road, Warren County, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
$600 - 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment with private entrance on 2 quiet acres surrounded by trees with beautiful views. Super low utilities and parking right at your door! Tons of storage space and only minutes from I-65 off Cemetery Rd.
City Guide for Bowling Green, KY

The third largest city in Kentucky, Bowling Green is home to over 50,000 proud residents. Once epitomized in song, Bowling Green is most popular city in the metro area. Despite the southern stereotype, Bowling Green is pretty progressive and diverse with an eclectic population and a strong college presence. If you feel the need to go country though, Nashville is only a two-hour drive away.

This Kentucky town is full of history that dates all the way back to the Confederacy, but these days it’s known more for Western Kentucky University and the Corvettes that come from the GM factory. There’s no confirmed story about how Bowling Green acquired its name; however, the amount of parks and green spaces in the city (around 20) may have something to do with it. With all that park space, Bowling Green is full of activities for those who lead an active lifestyle and the weather, which offers all four seasons, is typically perfect for a round of Frisbee golf (huge here). Though if you’re not all about exercise, there are plenty of museums to fill your days.

Living in Bowling Green is a mix of living in a college town and a laid back farm town. Houses here tend to be large and sit on a lot of property (we’re talking “you could do cartwheels on the lawn” big) but the apartments and retail centers are usually new or refurbished and have a lot to offer. In recent years, the downtown area has been restored, with new retail space, government buildings and art centers sharing the same streets as historic museums and Fountain Square.

Cost of living here is very affordable and finding an apartment is relatively easy. South of downtown Bowling Green is the hot spot for homeowners and renters alike. Living here will put you within walking distance of all downtown amenities and the riverfront, close to the highway/bypass and minutes from WKU. The apartments do sometimes cater to students, but there are also newer/luxury apartments for those who are past their college years. They also typically come with fireplaces and are pet-friendly, though you should always remember to ask a landlord before moving in with a furry friend.

Downtown is another coveted neighborhood due to the amenities and its proximity to the highway and WKU. Apartment living here is a bit different because it often means living above the shops and restaurants in old, often restored buildings. Those who live down here love it, as it puts you right in the thick of things. The west side of town is one of the more diverse parts of the city for those who wish to add a little culture to their lives.

Though it’s a town with a long history and deep roots, Bowling Green is still growing in many ways. Various parts of town are expanding, new housing is being built and the economy is strong. Down to earth people and affordable living don’t happen every day. Get your hands on some Bowling Green living today! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bowling Green, KY

Finding an apartment in Bowling Green that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

