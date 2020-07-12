Apartment List
/
KY
/
bowling green
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Bowling Green, KY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bowling Green apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
The Enclave
1132 Fairview Ave Apt A1, Bowling Green, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$759
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1045 sqft
Discover your new home in our community! From our ideal location in Bowling Green, Kentucky to beautiful pet-friendly apartments with thoughtful amenities, The Enclave is an impressive community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
17 Units Available
Fairways at Hartland
850 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1327 sqft
Situated in desirable Hartland, next to Crosswinds Golf Course. Also minutes to Western Kentucky University. Apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios or decks in a pet-friendly community offering multiple amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Drake
726 Cumberland Trace Road, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$899
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1239 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Drake, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 18 at 04:20pm
4 Units Available
Royal Arms of Bowling Green
890 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Pet friendly one- to three-bedroom apartments near Western Kentucky University, Beech Bend Park, and Lost River Cave. Features community pool, laundry facilities, courtyard and clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Kendale Street
229 Kendale Street, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3BR 2BA home in Mcfaddens Ferry subdivision - This 3BR 2BA 1 car garage home is rent ready. It has upgraded appliances, LVT flooring, and stainless steel fixtures throughout. (RLNE5891554)

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
710 Red Maple Street
710 Red Maple St, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
3BR 2BA home in Greystone subdivision - This 3BR 2BA home is ready to rent. It has an open floor plan and many extras. The kitchen is complete with a stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, and pantry.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
707 Covington Street
707 Covington Street, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1378 sqft
707 Covington Street Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath- Potter Gray District - AVAILALBLE 9/1/20....Gorgeous home with a HUGE upstairs bonus room that could be a 3RD BEDROOM.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 Neal St
1507 Neal Street, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
NO PETS!!! Security deposit $800 $50 application fee which includes a background check. Please call or email for more details. Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home features hardwood floors & laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Kendale St
237 Kendale Street, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
$35 Application Fee which includes background check. Security deposit same as one months rent Pets Negotiable For more info Call/text 2706055150 or email rentals@coldwellbankerbg.com Cute Little Home! Fully Updated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
236 Hanover Court
236 Hanover Court, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1530 sqft
TowneHome Living w/2-Car Garage! Master Bedroom on main floor with Master Bath and Large Walk-in Closet...

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1731 Pleasant Way
1731 Pleasant Way, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
2 bedroom house, 2 bathroom,1 car garage - 2 bedroom house. Brand new flooring throughout. (RLNE5786001)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2122 Creason St
2122 Creason Street, Bowling Green, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,110
Home has fenced in backyard and detached two car garage, very close to WKU campus. Deposit is $1000, pets are negotiable with a non refundable, one time fee. Application fee is $50 per adult that would live in the home! (RLNE4077889)
Results within 1 mile of Bowling Green

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
1605 North Mill Ct. - B
1605 North Mill Court, Warren County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1413 sqft
Townhome: **2 Story Located on Quiet Cul-de Sac **Comfortably Located within driving or Walking to Shopping Mall - Convenient Mart - Restaurants - Banks - Hotels! **1-Car Garage w/opener; *Fireplace; Kitchen Appliances(Refrigerator w/icemaker,

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
5878 Old Nashville Rd Loop 2-10E
5878 Old Nashville Rd, Warren County, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1200 sqft
Features: -Cable Ready -High Speed Internet Capability -Washer/Dryer Hook Up -Smoke Free -Storage Unit Included -Trash Removal -Shower/Tub Combo -Large Private Patios -9 Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Bowling Green

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Birdland Dr
237 Birdland Drive, Plano, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
$1000 a month, Secure deposit same as one months rent $35 application person over 18 yrs of age. Application fee includes background check. Check includes credit , criminal, and eviction records. Pets negotiable This home is located in Plano.
City Guide for Bowling Green, KY

The third largest city in Kentucky, Bowling Green is home to over 50,000 proud residents. Once epitomized in song, Bowling Green is most popular city in the metro area. Despite the southern stereotype, Bowling Green is pretty progressive and diverse with an eclectic population and a strong college presence. If you feel the need to go country though, Nashville is only a two-hour drive away.

This Kentucky town is full of history that dates all the way back to the Confederacy, but these days it’s known more for Western Kentucky University and the Corvettes that come from the GM factory. There’s no confirmed story about how Bowling Green acquired its name; however, the amount of parks and green spaces in the city (around 20) may have something to do with it. With all that park space, Bowling Green is full of activities for those who lead an active lifestyle and the weather, which offers all four seasons, is typically perfect for a round of Frisbee golf (huge here). Though if you’re not all about exercise, there are plenty of museums to fill your days.

Living in Bowling Green is a mix of living in a college town and a laid back farm town. Houses here tend to be large and sit on a lot of property (we’re talking “you could do cartwheels on the lawn” big) but the apartments and retail centers are usually new or refurbished and have a lot to offer. In recent years, the downtown area has been restored, with new retail space, government buildings and art centers sharing the same streets as historic museums and Fountain Square.

Cost of living here is very affordable and finding an apartment is relatively easy. South of downtown Bowling Green is the hot spot for homeowners and renters alike. Living here will put you within walking distance of all downtown amenities and the riverfront, close to the highway/bypass and minutes from WKU. The apartments do sometimes cater to students, but there are also newer/luxury apartments for those who are past their college years. They also typically come with fireplaces and are pet-friendly, though you should always remember to ask a landlord before moving in with a furry friend.

Downtown is another coveted neighborhood due to the amenities and its proximity to the highway and WKU. Apartment living here is a bit different because it often means living above the shops and restaurants in old, often restored buildings. Those who live down here love it, as it puts you right in the thick of things. The west side of town is one of the more diverse parts of the city for those who wish to add a little culture to their lives.

Though it’s a town with a long history and deep roots, Bowling Green is still growing in many ways. Various parts of town are expanding, new housing is being built and the economy is strong. Down to earth people and affordable living don’t happen every day. Get your hands on some Bowling Green living today! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bowling Green, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bowling Green apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bowling Green 2 BedroomsBowling Green 3 Bedrooms
Bowling Green Apartments with ParkingBowling Green Dog Friendly Apartments
Bowling Green Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN
Goodlettsville, TNWhite House, TNElizabethtown, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Kentucky UniversityNashville State Community College
Austin Peay State UniversityBelmont University
Cumberland University