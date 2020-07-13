/
45 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Andover, KS
1742 N. Riverbirch Ct
1742 North Riverbirch Court, Andover, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2330 sqft
Andover property in Caywood Subdivision - Ranch Style Home 4 Bedroom + Bonus room 3 bath 3 car garage Walk out basement Playground with a pond Laminate flooring Newer carpeting Vaulted ceilings (RLNE5469537)
130 S. Westview
130 South Westview Road, Andover, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
Spacious and Charming 3-Bedroom 2 Bathroom available in Andover! Pre-Lease this Beauty today for Mid April Move In! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Home located in Andover, KS.
1408 N Fountain
1408 Fountain Ct, Andover, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2800 sqft
1408 N Fountain Available 08/01/20 A Higher Quality Of Living - CEDAR PARK DEVELOPMENT LOCATED IN THE PREFERRED ANDOVER SCHOOL DISTRICT - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME - OPEN FLOOR PLAN: 4 bedroom, 3 bath, - Grand Master Suite includes walk-in
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$934
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
13902 E Ayesbury Street
13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
13902 sqft
13902 E Ayesbury Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG Pre-Leasing Now!! 6 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished
11711 E Crestwood St.
11711 East Crestwood Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3740 sqft
11711 E Crestwood St. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful East Side Home With Scenic Views! - This dream home comes equipped with 5 bedrooms, 3.
5166 Villa Pl.
5166 N Villa Pl, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1190 sqft
Brand New Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community 55+ - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized
Rocky Creek
13418 E Birchwood
13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,990
4198 sqft
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The
2144 N 127th Ct East
2144 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
2144 N 127th Ct East - 2144 N 127th Ct East Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5788571)
1821 N 127th St East
1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2440 sqft
1821 N 127th St East Available 07/15/20 WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$914
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
1 Bedroom
$591
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$719
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Crown Heights South
252 S Pinecrest St
252 South Pinecrest Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1215 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Crown Heights Neighborhood. Detached Garage,unfinished basement, Fireplace, Fenced in back yard. Wonderful neighborhood. call us at 316-530-3077 to schedule a tour. Don't let this home get away from you. $20.
Grandview Heights
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home close to St. Joe Hospital - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with black & stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage.
Village
102 S. OakWood Ave
102 South Oakwood, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1960 sqft
East Side Location - East Side Location No Cats Allowed (RLNE4795965)
Bel Aire
4616 Farmstead
4616 Farmstead Court, Bel Aire, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2988 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Bel Aire Gem - Property Id: 306040 4616 Farmstead Bel Aire,KS Rent: $1,675.00 ?Deposit: $1,675.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.
College Hill
4119 E Lewis
4119 E Lewis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
GORGEOUS Remodeled 2 Story Duplex in College Hill - MOVE IN SPECIAL - COLLEGE HILL DUPLEX $200 off first months rent This beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex is located in College Hill of Wichita, KS.
College Hill
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JULY 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.
College Hill
3321 E. Victor - 2
3321 Victor Place, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
This upstairs unit is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has had recent upgrades over the past year! With new flooring, freshly painted walls, and new kitchen appliances, this place is perfect for you! There have been new light fixtures
1625 S. Beech
1625 South Beech, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
1080 sqft
This remodeled two-bedroom split-level townhouse near Harry & Webb is conveniently located to all of your retail and dining needs as well as Harrison Park and Beech Elementary School.
East Mount Vernon
1645 Windsor St
1645 Windsor Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
908 sqft
This SE home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath is conveniently located near Woodlawn & Harry Street. Kitchen has frig, stove, and dishwasher, and laundry room off of the kitchen. Hardwood floors. Freshly painted. 1 car attached garage with opener.