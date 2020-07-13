/
pet friendly apartments
80 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Derby, KS
1 Unit Available
535 S Derby
535 South Derby, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
535 S Derby Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! 3 bed home in Derby - 3 bed 1 bath No basement Central air Washer/dryer hook ups in kitchen 1,050 SQFT Derby schools Small dogs negotiable with one time non refundable pet fee Tenant responsible for all
Results within 5 miles of Derby
2 Units Available
Haysville
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$845
1150 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.
1 Unit Available
South City
1121 E Crowley St
1121 Crowley Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
Come and check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family Home with a LARGE Backyard! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home is perfect for your family! The shaded backyard has a large cement patio which is great for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Haysville
201 E Karla
201 East Karla Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower.
1 Unit Available
East Mount Vernon
1645 Windsor St
1645 Windsor Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
908 sqft
This SE home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath is conveniently located near Woodlawn & Harry Street. Kitchen has frig, stove, and dishwasher, and laundry room off of the kitchen. Hardwood floors. Freshly painted. 1 car attached garage with opener.
1 Unit Available
2250 Oliver - 1
2250 S Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
First Month's Free! Move-in Special! 2 BR Apartment For Rent. Ashley Lane Apartments. 2 BR/1 BA apartment for rent with swimming pool, coin-op W/D, meeting room. Water/sewer/trash included. Some pets allowed. Managed by Zoul Properties.
1 Unit Available
Meadowlark
1942 S Dellrose
1942 South Dellrose Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$765
773 sqft
1942 S Dellrose Available 05/01/20 - 2 bed 1 bath 773 SQFT Unfinished basement NEW WINDOWS! NO SECTION 8 765.00 rent 600.00 deposit 35.00 application fee PER adult- non refundable Call for showings! 316-260-2288 www.wichitarentals.
1 Unit Available
Mead
2112 E. Ward
2112 Ward Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
816 sqft
2112 E. Ward - Property Id: 252625 2112 E. Ward Wichita, KS Rent: $650.00 Deposit:$500.00 Pets: No pets Utilities: Residents shall pay all utilities including trash and total lawn care.
1 Unit Available
Meadowlark
2122 S Dellrose
2122 South Dellrose Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1263 sqft
This cute updated 2 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow features a large living room with faux fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
5102 East Pawnee Street - 1
5102 E Pawnee Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$595
807 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. W/D hookups with tons of storage in the basement. Fridge, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave provided. Off street parking (optional garage/storage $50/mo). Lawn care provided. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
1 Unit Available
South City
2617 Victoria Street
2617 S Victoria Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$645
834 sqft
Coming Soon!! Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House with fenced back yard and one car attached garage. Fridge and stove will be provided. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry room.
1 Unit Available
South City
1104 Luther East
1104 E Luther St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room.
1 Unit Available
5112 East Pawnee Street - 1
5112 E Pawnee St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
807 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. Bonus room/office and additional family room in the basement. W/D hookup and storage. Off street parking. Optional garage/storage area for $50/mo. Fridge, oven/range, dishwasher provided. Lawn care provided.
1 Unit Available
South City
2576 South Mosley Street
2576 S Mosley Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House. Fresh paint, new flooring, new kitchen. Kitchen appliances include Fridge/Freezer and Oven Range. Washer/dryer hookups in separate laundry room. Large fenced in back yard with two sheds.
1 Unit Available
Meadowlark
4001 E. Bellaire
4001 E Bellaire Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$695
864 sqft
This cozy home is located in a nice, quiet neighborhood. There are 3 bedrooms with clean carpet and freshly painted walls. The kitchen features newer appliances and newly painted cabinets. There is a large backyard close to McConnell AFB.
1 Unit Available
Mead
2226 S. Estelle
2226 S Estelle Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$849
1372 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is ready for you to move in! There is a lovely dining room with amazing natural light separate from the kitchen. The kitchen features new appliances and new flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Derby
10 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Verified
3 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$934
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$591
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
Verified
3 Units Available
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
1 Unit Available
Riverside
910 N Amidon Ave
910 N Amidon Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
1133 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Riverside English Tudor - Property Id: 316933 Rent: $675.00 Deposit: $675.
1 Unit Available
South Central
840 1/2 S. Main
840 1/2 S Main St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
700 sqft
Upper level Balcony Apartment - Property Id: 316515 840 1/2 S. Main ?Wichita,KS Rent: $450.00 ?Deposit: $450.00 Pets:1 small only Utilities:Resident shall pay electricity and gas.
1 Unit Available
Stanley-Aley
1121 S Everett St
1121 South Everett Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
966 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Home Near Friends University - Talk about curb appeal! This beautiful home has just been remodeled with new flooring and a fresh coat of paint. Home has three bedrooms and 1 bath with spacious eat in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
11711 E Crestwood St.
11711 East Crestwood Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3740 sqft
11711 E Crestwood St. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful East Side Home With Scenic Views! - This dream home comes equipped with 5 bedrooms, 3.