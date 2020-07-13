/
pet friendly apartments
59 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Maize, KS
11 Units Available
Maize
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
1 Bedroom
$799
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
1 Unit Available
Maize
4081 Parkdale
4081 Parkdale, Maize, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1180 sqft
4081 Parkdale - 4081 Parkdale Available 07/16/20 Senior +55 Community has Lease options available!! - This lovely Maize neighborhood is designed for senior adults at least 55 years of age.
1 Unit Available
Maize
4112 Manchester St
4112 North Manchester Street, Maize, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1219 sqft
4112 Manchester St Available 07/15/20 Brand new Unit - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit is ready for move in! This is the Buckingham floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized living area, as
1 Unit Available
Fox Ridge
3370 N Brush creek Cir.
3370 Brush Creek Circle, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3825 sqft
Spacious Ranch in NW Wichita Very Near Maize South High School - Located deep in a cul de sac and kids can literally walk to Maize South High school. Its just a couple blocks away.
1 Unit Available
3153 N Pepper Ridge
3153 North Pepper Ridge Street, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2397 sqft
Pristine inside and out!! Great West Wichita Neighborhood in Maize School Dist. - Ranch Style with four bedrooms and three baths. Finished basement with huge family rec., the fourth legal bedroom,third bath and plenty of storage. Main floor laundry.
6 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$704
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
2 Bedrooms
$690
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.
7 Units Available
Westlink
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
932 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.
15 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
1 Unit Available
Orchard Park
5309 W. 9th
5309 West 9th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 5309 W. 9th - Property Id: 302454 New build should be completed 07/15/2020. Stained/polished concrete flooring throughout, patio off the master bedroom, master bathroom includes a huge walk-in closet, Jack and Jill main bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Oak Cliff
10617 W. Texas
10617 West Texas Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1678 sqft
10617 W. Texas Available 08/03/20 Great west side location - 12 month Lease (RLNE2246880)
1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.
1 Unit Available
4001 Westlawn
4001 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Quad-Level Twin Home - Property Id: 302446 4001 Westlawn Wichita, KS 67212 Rent: $950.00 Deposit: $950.
1 Unit Available
515 N. Dunsworth - 515B
515 North Dunsworth Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$525
430 sqft
This one bedroom apartment is located amidst lots of dining and retail opportunities near Central & Ridge! - 1BR, 1BA - Refrigerator and Stove - Clean Carpet and Fresh Paint Throughout - Shades Throughout - Detached Designated Carport and Storage -
1 Unit Available
7355 Newell St. - 7355B
7355 Newell Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
This completely remodeled one bedroom apartment is located amidst lots of dining and retail opportunities near Central & Ridge! It's an efficient space with a designated carport.
1 Unit Available
8632 W. University #D
8632 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
WEST SIDE CONDO! - 2 bed 1 bath Central air Washer/dryer included Attached 1 car garage Tenant responsible for electric only 725.00 rent 725.00 deposit 30.00 application fee PER adult- non refundable Call for showings! 316-260-2288 www.
1 Unit Available
Oak Cliff
215 South Lark Lane - 1
215 S Lark Ln, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Attached 2 Car Garage and Fenced Back Yard! Large Basement offers a Den/Family room, storage/ utility rooms, as well as the second bathroom and third bedroom.
1 Unit Available
305 N. Mark Allen
305 North Mark Allen Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2202 sqft
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/305-n-mark-allen ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
1 Unit Available
Country Acres
1158 Sandplum Lane
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath with laundry on the main floor.
10 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
2 Units Available
North Riverside
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$649
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
3 Units Available
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
1 Unit Available
Country Park
4616 North Hydraulic Avenue, Park City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1125 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in the Country Park community in Park City, Kansas.
1 Unit Available
Riverside
910 N Amidon Ave
910 N Amidon Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
1133 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Riverside English Tudor - Property Id: 316933 Rent: $675.00 Deposit: $675.