Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

4910 Belinder

4910 Belinder Road · No Longer Available
Location

4910 Belinder Road, Westwood, KS 66205
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4910 Belinder Available 03/01/20 Nice home for rent in Westwood - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Westwood near 49th and Mission about 5 minutes from the Plaza. Approximately 1500 sq ft of living area. Finished basement that can be used as a second living area or a non-conforming 3rd bedroom. One bedroom has a small connecting office and there is an add on room off the front door that can also be used as office space. Fenced back yard and a large deck off the side of the house. One car garage with opener with a ton of storage space. Home will be painted prior to move in. Available March 1st. Rent is $1495 with a $1495 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.

(RLNE5541878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4910 Belinder have any available units?
4910 Belinder doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westwood, KS.
Is 4910 Belinder currently offering any rent specials?
4910 Belinder is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 Belinder pet-friendly?
Yes, 4910 Belinder is pet friendly.
Does 4910 Belinder offer parking?
Yes, 4910 Belinder offers parking.
Does 4910 Belinder have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4910 Belinder does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 Belinder have a pool?
No, 4910 Belinder does not have a pool.
Does 4910 Belinder have accessible units?
No, 4910 Belinder does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 Belinder have units with dishwashers?
No, 4910 Belinder does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4910 Belinder have units with air conditioning?
No, 4910 Belinder does not have units with air conditioning.
