4910 Belinder Available 03/01/20 Nice home for rent in Westwood - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Westwood near 49th and Mission about 5 minutes from the Plaza. Approximately 1500 sq ft of living area. Finished basement that can be used as a second living area or a non-conforming 3rd bedroom. One bedroom has a small connecting office and there is an add on room off the front door that can also be used as office space. Fenced back yard and a large deck off the side of the house. One car garage with opener with a ton of storage space. Home will be painted prior to move in. Available March 1st. Rent is $1495 with a $1495 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.



