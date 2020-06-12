Apartment List
100 Apartments for rent in Manhattan, KS with garage

Manhattan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
404 Bluemont
404 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
404 Bluemont Available 08/01/20 404 Bluemont Ave., Manhattan KS - Super Duplex...3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large living room with eat in kitchen. Single car garage great for vehicle or storage. Walking distance to downtown, grocery & shopping.

1 Unit Available
3316 Pinewood Ln.
3316 Pinewood Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3517 sqft
3316 Pinewood Ln. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Westside Home! - Spacious westside single family home! Property is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac located within walking distance of Susan B.

Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.
1052 Highland Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.

1 Unit Available
740 DeHoff
740 Dehoff Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2784 sqft
740 DeHoff Available 07/15/20 Spacious & Great Location! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with office! Prime location to Ft.

Overlook
1 Unit Available
1404 Overlook Drive
1404 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1774 sqft
1404 Overlook Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great home with deck and backyard for entertaining! - Mature trees, beautiful deck, and a nice backyard make for a wonderful entertainment space.

1 Unit Available
506 Brooklawn
506 Brooklawn Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
506 Brooklawn - 1 Available 07/01/20 506 Brooklawn Dr., Manhattan KS - Duplex in northeast Manhattan. Many upgrades to flooring, appliances & cabinets. One level ranch style layout with 2 car garage.

Brookfield
1 Unit Available
405 Brookridge Dr
405 Brookridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
405 Brookridge Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful home located on the east side of Manhattan - This home boasts of newer construction and has all the amenities today's residents ask for! With large, open living spaces, newer flooring and appliances,

Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2201 McDowell
2201 McDowell Ave, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2577 sqft
2201 McDowell Available 08/01/20 360 VIRTUAL TOUR ~ Must see, $1500.00 for a 5 bedroom home! Tons of space! - Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on the West side of Manhattan! Bi-level floor plan with spacious living, dining and family room.

Overlook
1 Unit Available
1305 Overlook Drive
1305 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath west side home, walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary! - Rent: $1,600 Bedrooms: 4, plus bonus room! Baths: 3 Washer/Dryer: Included as an amenity Garage: 2 car attached with openers Pets Allowed: YES Interior

Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
316 Vattier Street
316 Vattier Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
316 Vattier Street Available 08/01/20 Centrally located, pet friendly, 3 Bedroom home at an attractive rent price! - Monthly Rent: $975.

1 Unit Available
2725 Buttonwood St.
2725 Buttonwood Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1649 sqft
Walk-In Closets! Two Car Garage! - Elegant oversized 3 Bedroom + office/bonus room.

Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - This townhome features maintenance-free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.

1 Unit Available
911 N. 11th Street
911 North 11th Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
4 Bedroom house with off-street parking, only 1 Block from KSU and Aggieville! Virtual Showings Available! - Available June 1 or July 1 Rent: $1,675 ($418.

1 Unit Available
607 Mt. Brier Place
607 Mount Brier Place, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
607 Mt.

East Park
1 Unit Available
716 Moro 1
716 Moro St, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
4 Bedrooms
Ask
716 Moro 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House 3 Blocks from Aggieville! - This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a bonus room is in the perfect location for anyone.

1 Unit Available
420 Brooklawn Ct.
420 Brooklawn Court, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$990
1088 sqft
420 Brooklawn Ct. Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath duplex less than $1000 - Rent: $990.

Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
616 Thurston
616 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
616 Thurston Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan, abundant Natural Light, 1 Car Garage, in Quiet Location.

1 Unit Available
1728 Westbank Way
1728 Westbank Way, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3024 sqft
1728 Westbank Way Available 07/05/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom Westside Manhattan - MILITARY DISCOUNT: $50.00 OFF PER MONTH!!! Rent: $1,800 Unit: Single Family Home Year built: 1991 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 Garage: 2 car garage with openers Sqft.

1 Unit Available
217 Ridge Dr.
217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1920 sqft
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - Upon Request This property has hardwood and LVP flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
1813 Elaine
1813 Elaine Drive, Manhattan, KS
6 Bedrooms
$1,900
2446 sqft
1813 Elaine Available 08/01/20 6 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and 1 Block to Campus -- Bring Your Friends and Come Rent - This house has lots of space with updated Kitchens and Baths. Yard for your outdoor gatherings.

Country Club
1 Unit Available
1101 Pioneer Lane
1101 Pioneer Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3000 sqft
Large, beautiful multi-level home located near campus and Aggieville - This large, updated home showcases 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, large walk-in closets and beautiful wood floors throughout.

Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
614 Thurston St
614 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
614 Thurston St Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan with abundant natural light, plus 1 Car Garage! Virtual Showings Available - Monthly Rent: $1150 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2 Washer & Dryer Included 1-Car Garage Pet-Friendly Interior Amenities: This

1 Unit Available
1200 Christy Drive
1200 Christy Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 Christy Drive Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath end unit townhome on West Side! - Rent: $1,250 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2 Washer/Dryer hook ups 1 Car attached garage Pets allowed! Interior Amenities: West side town home, with excellent

1 Unit Available
1835 Elaine
1835 Elaine Drive, Manhattan, KS
7 Bedrooms
$2,400
2780 sqft
#7BEDROOM #BIGHOUSE - Have too many friends you want to live with but just can't decide? This house has 7 bedrooms with 2 kitchens and 2 living rooms! A place where everyone can be together! A great backyard for game night and a close walk to
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Manhattan, KS

Manhattan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

