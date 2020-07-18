Rent Calculator
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3234 SW Sena Dr
3234 Southwest Sena Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3234 Southwest Sena Drive, Topeka, KS 66604
Central Topeka
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2BR/1BA in good neighborhood. W/ hardwood floors, newer decor, nice deck with large backyard. Single car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3234 SW Sena Dr have any available units?
3234 SW Sena Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Topeka, KS
.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Topeka Rent Report
.
Is 3234 SW Sena Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3234 SW Sena Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 SW Sena Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3234 SW Sena Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Topeka
.
Does 3234 SW Sena Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3234 SW Sena Dr offers parking.
Does 3234 SW Sena Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 SW Sena Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 SW Sena Dr have a pool?
No, 3234 SW Sena Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3234 SW Sena Dr have accessible units?
No, 3234 SW Sena Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 SW Sena Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 SW Sena Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3234 SW Sena Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3234 SW Sena Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
