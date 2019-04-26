330 Delware

Amenities

This is a commercial sublease. Space for a desk with good visibility from downtown. The office is shared with two other businesses, both small businesses who are not often there. One is a remodeler that is probably in the office 5-10 hours/week and the other is a rental home business who is there probably 20 hours a week. We are looking for someone who has similar needs to us and is looking to share a space to keep the costs down for all of us. Included is water, sewer, trash, internet, power. There is a scanner and copier available already, all we need is you!