501 South Webster Street

Amenities
All newly renovated on the inside! ENJOY ALL New appliances, Fresh Paint, New Fixtures along with all New Flooring!
This home includes 4 bedrooms and 2 separate living spaces (one up and one down).
Master bedroom w/bathroom along with a huge walk-in closet which also includes your washer and dyer hook-ups!
Very modern kitchen adjacent to a mud room accessed via side entry. Very Large detached 2-3 car garage with work and/or storage space.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.