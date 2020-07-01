501 South Webster Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

All newly renovated on the inside! ENJOY ALL New appliances, Fresh Paint, New Fixtures along with all New Flooring!

This home includes 4 bedrooms and 2 separate living spaces (one up and one down).

Master bedroom w/bathroom along with a huge walk-in closet which also includes your washer and dyer hook-ups!

Very modern kitchen adjacent to a mud room accessed via side entry. Very Large detached 2-3 car garage with work and/or storage space.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.