Spring Hill, KS
501 South Webster Street
Last updated January 25 2020 at 5:29 PM

501 South Webster Street

501 South Webster Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 South Webster Street, Spring Hill, KS 66083

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
All newly renovated on the inside! ENJOY ALL New appliances, Fresh Paint, New Fixtures along with all New Flooring!
This home includes 4 bedrooms and 2 separate living spaces (one up and one down).
Master bedroom w/bathroom along with a huge walk-in closet which also includes your washer and dyer hook-ups!
Very modern kitchen adjacent to a mud room accessed via side entry. Very Large detached 2-3 car garage with work and/or storage space.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

