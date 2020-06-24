All apartments in Spring Hill
21756 South Race Street
21756 South Race Street

21756 South Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

21756 South Race Street, Spring Hill, KS 66083

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Amazing spacious home in Spring Hill, Kansas is ready for you to move into. The open living room welcomes you with a fireplace, high ceilings and lots of windows for natural lighting. Kitchen and dining room overlook the living room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes dual closets, high ceilings, master bath with shower and dual sinks - lots of space! There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level and the 4th bedroom is in the basement with a finished area. Fenced yard and a two car garage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21756 South Race Street have any available units?
21756 South Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Hill, KS.
What amenities does 21756 South Race Street have?
Some of 21756 South Race Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21756 South Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
21756 South Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21756 South Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21756 South Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 21756 South Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 21756 South Race Street offers parking.
Does 21756 South Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21756 South Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21756 South Race Street have a pool?
No, 21756 South Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 21756 South Race Street have accessible units?
No, 21756 South Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21756 South Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21756 South Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21756 South Race Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21756 South Race Street does not have units with air conditioning.
