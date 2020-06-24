21756 South Race Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Amazing spacious home in Spring Hill, Kansas is ready for you to move into. The open living room welcomes you with a fireplace, high ceilings and lots of windows for natural lighting. Kitchen and dining room overlook the living room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes dual closets, high ceilings, master bath with shower and dual sinks - lots of space! There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level and the 4th bedroom is in the basement with a finished area. Fenced yard and a two car garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.