All apartments in Spring Hill
Find more places like 103 South Jefferson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Hill, KS
/
103 South Jefferson Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

103 South Jefferson Street

103 South Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

103 South Jefferson Street, Spring Hill, KS 66083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 South Jefferson Street have any available units?
103 South Jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Hill, KS.
Is 103 South Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 South Jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 South Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 South Jefferson Street is pet friendly.
Does 103 South Jefferson Street offer parking?
No, 103 South Jefferson Street does not offer parking.
Does 103 South Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 South Jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 South Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 103 South Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 South Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 103 South Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 South Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 South Jefferson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 South Jefferson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 South Jefferson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BlackHawk Apartment Homes
22650 S Harrison St
Spring Hill, KS 66083

Similar Pages

Spring Hill 1 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 Bedrooms
Spring Hill Apartments with BalconySpring Hill Apartments with Gym
Spring Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MO
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City