/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 PM
40 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, KS with pool
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
6 Units Available
BlackHawk Apartment Homes
22650 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
953 sqft
A new community that offers centralized access to virtually everything, these units offer amenities like upscale interior finishes, in-unit washers and dryers, patios and balconies and more. The community offers a playground and entertainment room.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Saddlewood
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Havencroft
16601 West 147th Terrace
16601 West 147th Terrace, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,265
3000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
17854 W 160TH ST
17854 West 160th Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1768 sqft
17854 W 160TH ST Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom - 2 1/2 Bath Available Soon! - This elegant 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is full of light and comfort. Impressive entry and open floor plan are accented by the massive amount of light.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
15437 S Bradley Drive
15437 South Bradley Drive, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1782 sqft
Another great listing from Michael at Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1800 square feet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Creek
15692 S Blackfoot St
15692 South Blackfoot Street, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1712 sqft
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home has a nice open feel.
1 of 18
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
Havencroft
14801 South Brougham Drive
14801 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This home is updated with an appliance package high ceilings, and granite counter tops.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Hill
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,068
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$992
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,483
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
9 Units Available
Blue Valley
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,067
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
$
153 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Ridgeview
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$966
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$907
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
15 Units Available
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1161 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor. Discover why Creekside Apartments should be your new home!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:17pm
24 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,042
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
$
5 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,170
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$742
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
819 sqft
Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
10 Units Available
Havencroft
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$840
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 7 at 03:54pm
28 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$874
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1308 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 6 at 10:49pm
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Central Core
Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Similar Pages
Spring Hill 1 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Hill Apartments with Balcony
Spring Hill Apartments with GarageSpring Hill Apartments with GymSpring Hill Apartments with ParkingSpring Hill Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MO