3 bedroom apartments
178 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roeland Park, KS
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5227 Catalina St.
5227 Catalina Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
5227 Catalina St. Available 07/01/20 Charming Roeland Park 3 Bed & 2 Bath Available for July Move In! - CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree lined cul-de-sac in Roeland Park neighborhood. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5218 Alder Drive
5218 Alder Drive, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1104 sqft
Fully furnished ~ Utilities & Google Fiber paid ~ short or long-term lease! Centrally located in the KC metro and less than 5 miles to several hospitals! Quiet neighborhood in Mission/Roeland Park, KS, surrounded by mature trees and single-family
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much
Results within 1 mile of Roeland Park
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1512 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Mission
1 Unit Available
5436 Outlook Street
5436 Outlook Street, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
5436 Outlook Street Available 07/01/20 Home in Roeland Park! - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with an attached one car garage.
Mission
1 Unit Available
6019 W 54TH
6019 West 54th Terrace, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Mission Kansas - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Mission Kansas. The home offers an eat in kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2502 W 51st Street
2502 West 51st Street, Westwood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1476 sqft
2502 W 51st Street Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Westwood Home on Quiet secluded Street - This Cute Cape Cod Home in Westwood, Kansas offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher.
Fairway
1 Unit Available
5900 ALHAMBRA STREET
5900 Alhambra Street, Fairway, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Fairway - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, a big family room off of the kitchen, carpet in the back bedroom, and an unfinished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Roeland Park
Crown Center
109 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1485 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Crossroads
9 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Downtown Loop
158 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1134 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Riverview
10 Units Available
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
25 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Westside North
5 Units Available
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1566 sqft
Gorgeous loft apartments, dedicated parking, and community green space in a wonderful neighborhood on the west side. Switzer Lofts is a 114 unit loft located off 18th and Madison in Kansas City.
9 Units Available
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1732 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Kenilworth
13 Units Available
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1673 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1788 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1529 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
20 Units Available
Perry 81
8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1236 sqft
Numerous onsite features like outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar and recently renovated clubhouse. Located in the Overland Park community just off I-35.
Central Hyde Park
2 Units Available
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
826 sqft
Centralized Hyde Park location near great shopping and dining. Gorgeous converted building. Units have new appliances and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are allowed. Community has convenient parking and on-site laundry.
North Overland Park Hills
1 Unit Available
4808 Craig Ln
4808 Craig Lane, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Overland Park - 3 BR Duplex - Property Id: 298583 Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and one 1/2 bathroom. 1 car garage. Super location for easy access to I-35 and I-635. 9 ft tall main floor ceilings. Granite tops.
