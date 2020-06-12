/
2 bedroom apartments
134 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roeland Park, KS
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5205 W 49TH STREET
5205 West 49th Street, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Roeland Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5337 JUNIPER STREET
5337 Juniper Drive, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park.
Results within 1 mile of Roeland Park
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1144 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5427 Walmer St
5427 Walmer Street, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
Gorgeous Mission Home-Available NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440741?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5538 HORTON
5538 Horton Street, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Mission Kansas - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mission KS has a new backsplash and refinished hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5541 Woodson
5541 Woodson Road, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
Newly Remodeled in Mission - Completely redone inside! Freshly painted top to bottom, all new durable flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, counters, sink, disposal. Brand new fridge and dishwasher. Generous sized rooms with over-sized closets.
Results within 5 miles of Roeland Park
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Grantoch
1 Unit Available
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$920
1035 sqft
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs! Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1017 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1289 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$713
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
The Downtown Loop
6 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Last updated June 12 at 10:54am
9 Units Available
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1492 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Beacon Hills
21 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Crossroads
9 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1950 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
The Downtown Loop
38 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Crown Center
108 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Plaza
3 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Valentine
1 Unit Available
3726 Washington Street
3726 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
944 sqft
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
