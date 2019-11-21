All apartments in Roeland Park
Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
5633 Granada Lane
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

5633 Granada Lane

5633 Granada Street · No Longer Available
Location

5633 Granada Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home with terrific location! Well cared for 3 bedroom 2 bath is now available in Mission! 2 bedrooms located on main level along with kitchen, living, dining and a bonus room.
Additional bedroom upstairs along with a Office/Play Area/ or Rec. Room.
Enjoy Big Fenced in back yard & Patio along with I car detached garage.
Enjoy very close proximity to KU, I-35, The Country Club Plaza & Downtown! Located on a quite neighborhood street, this home is now ready for you!
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups located in the basement.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 11/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 Granada Lane have any available units?
5633 Granada Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5633 Granada Lane have?
Some of 5633 Granada Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 Granada Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5633 Granada Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 Granada Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5633 Granada Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5633 Granada Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5633 Granada Lane offers parking.
Does 5633 Granada Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5633 Granada Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 Granada Lane have a pool?
No, 5633 Granada Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5633 Granada Lane have accessible units?
No, 5633 Granada Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 Granada Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5633 Granada Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5633 Granada Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5633 Granada Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

