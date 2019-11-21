5633 Granada Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home with terrific location! Well cared for 3 bedroom 2 bath is now available in Mission! 2 bedrooms located on main level along with kitchen, living, dining and a bonus room.

Additional bedroom upstairs along with a Office/Play Area/ or Rec. Room.

Enjoy Big Fenced in back yard & Patio along with I car detached garage.

Enjoy very close proximity to KU, I-35, The Country Club Plaza & Downtown! Located on a quite neighborhood street, this home is now ready for you!

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups located in the basement.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 11/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.