5432 GRANADA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Roeland Park - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Roeland Park.

This house features an eat-in kitchen, refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hardwoods throughout, fenced-in back yard, a patio, an unfinished basement, and so much more! Come take a look!

Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



