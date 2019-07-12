5400 Sherwood Drive, Roeland Park, KS 66205 Roseland Park
Another Great Listing From Racquel And Renters Warehouse! Available September 1st! This home has a great layout with one level living and attached 1 car garage. Space available in the kitchen for a dining room table and updated black appliances. Good size living room with the bathroom separate the bedrooms. LARGE fenced in backyard with a wooden terrace over the patio area. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pets are negotiable with a deposit. Schedule your showing today!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
