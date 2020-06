Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much more! Easy access to I35 also!



This home is situated on a corner lot with a large patio in between the home and the 2 car garage to enjoy this great weather!



Starting at the front of the home, you will find a custom front door leading you to a large living room featuring neutral paint and carpet floors. Around the corner is the eat in kitchen area and the washer/dryer closet - complete with washer and dryer included!



The kitchen will come equip with all appliances and has already been upgraded with vinyl composite tile floors and a tile backsplash.



The master bedroom is on the opposite end of the other bedrooms and features large closets and a full bathroom! The home features 2 other bedrooms and another full bathroom.



The oversize 2 car garage will be great for any extra storage you may need!



Pets welcome, 2 pet maximum



Professional roommates welcome



Shawnee Mission North School District



No Cats Allowed



