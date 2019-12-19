All apartments in Roeland Park
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:12 PM

4716 Canterbury

4716 Canterbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Canterbury Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated kitchen with beautiful stone backsplash, granite counter tops and dark wood cabinets. Step out onto the open and completely renovated deck to enjoy your open back yard! Two cozy bedrooms an open bathroom and beautiful hardwoods throughout the house! Updated bath, Full, Daylight Basement (super clean & w/ storage shelves) offers multitude of uses!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Canterbury have any available units?
4716 Canterbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 4716 Canterbury have?
Some of 4716 Canterbury's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Canterbury currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Canterbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Canterbury pet-friendly?
Yes, 4716 Canterbury is pet friendly.
Does 4716 Canterbury offer parking?
No, 4716 Canterbury does not offer parking.
Does 4716 Canterbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 Canterbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Canterbury have a pool?
No, 4716 Canterbury does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Canterbury have accessible units?
No, 4716 Canterbury does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Canterbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 Canterbury does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4716 Canterbury have units with air conditioning?
No, 4716 Canterbury does not have units with air conditioning.

