Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
4514 W 55TH STREET
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4514 W 55TH STREET

4514 West 55th Street · No Longer Available
Roeland Park
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

4514 West 55th Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath homes is located in Roeland Park. If offers refinished hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, an unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections, and a fully fenced back yard.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be a required $100 refundable pet deposit that would be due per pet upon approval of your application along with an additional $15 a month per pet that will be added to your monthly rent.

For a full list of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE2468485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 W 55TH STREET have any available units?
4514 W 55TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 4514 W 55TH STREET have?
Some of 4514 W 55TH STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 W 55TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4514 W 55TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 W 55TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4514 W 55TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4514 W 55TH STREET offer parking?
No, 4514 W 55TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4514 W 55TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 W 55TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 W 55TH STREET have a pool?
No, 4514 W 55TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4514 W 55TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4514 W 55TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 W 55TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4514 W 55TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4514 W 55TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4514 W 55TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

