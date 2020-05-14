4514 W 55TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath homes is located in Roeland Park. If offers refinished hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, an unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections, and a fully fenced back yard.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.

There will be a required $100 refundable pet deposit that would be due per pet upon approval of your application along with an additional $15 a month per pet that will be added to your monthly rent.



(RLNE2468485)