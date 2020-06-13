218 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS
“I cannot understand why you should wish to leave this beautiful country and go back to the dry, gray place you call Kansas." "That is because you have no brains," answered the girl. "No matter how dreary and gray our homes are, we people of flesh and blood would rather live there than in any other country, be it ever so beautiful. There is no place like home." (- L. Frank Baum, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz")
Prairie Village’s name is appropriate, since it’s a little tiny village that serves as a suburb to nearby Kansas City, which is a city located on a prairie. About 20,000 people call Prairie Village home, but most of them work and play in Kansas City, so the town has developed a reputation for being a bedroom community. In 1949, the National Association of Home Builders named it the Best Planned Community in America. See more
Finding an apartment in Prairie Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.