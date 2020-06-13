Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

218 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS

Finding an apartment in Prairie Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,335
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Prairie Village
8 Units Available
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$725
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
951 sqft
Corinth Mission Valley is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Kenilworth
13 Units Available
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$927
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Prairie Village
4 Units Available
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$907
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Prairie Village
5 Units Available
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,058
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1180 sqft
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Prairie Village
2 Units Available
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$812
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Gardens is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prairie Village
1 Unit Available
7411 Birch
7411 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1355 sqft
7411 Birch Available 08/10/20 {7411} Renovated + Hardwoods Throughout + Upgrades Galore! - Super Charming Prairie Village Cape Cod complete with dormer windows in upper bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Prairie Fields
1 Unit Available
6106 W 75th St
6106 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
The Perfect Prairie Village Home-Available for Showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1221890?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Village
Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
114 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown Overland Park
69 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
11 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waldo
1 Unit Available
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Ward Parkway Duplex Home with 2 Car Garage - This Ward Parkway 2nd floor Home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen includes the following Stainless Steel appliances Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Built in Microwave and Garbage Disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5639 Beverly Avenue
5639 Beverly Avenue, Mission, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
5639 Beverly Avenue Available 08/14/20 {5639} Spacious Updated Ranch + Two Separate Living Quarters + Fenced Yard! - This home has been converted into two separate, but accessible living quarters.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairway
1 Unit Available
5900 ALHAMBRA STREET
5900 Alhambra Street, Fairway, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Fairway - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, a big family room off of the kitchen, carpet in the back bedroom, and an unfinished basement.

Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
Ranch View Gardens
1 Unit Available
9827 Mission Road
9827 Mission Road, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1978 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Village
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
18 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,223
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 07:30pm
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$682
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$788
720 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
21 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.
Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
Wycliff
5 Units Available
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$877
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Antioch Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1335 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$934
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
59 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
City Guide for Prairie Village, KS

“I cannot understand why you should wish to leave this beautiful country and go back to the dry, gray place you call Kansas." "That is because you have no brains," answered the girl. "No matter how dreary and gray our homes are, we people of flesh and blood would rather live there than in any other country, be it ever so beautiful. There is no place like home." (- L. Frank Baum, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz")

Prairie Village’s name is appropriate, since it’s a little tiny village that serves as a suburb to nearby Kansas City, which is a city located on a prairie. About 20,000 people call Prairie Village home, but most of them work and play in Kansas City, so the town has developed a reputation for being a bedroom community. In 1949, the National Association of Home Builders named it the Best Planned Community in America.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Prairie Village, KS

Finding an apartment in Prairie Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

