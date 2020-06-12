/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:02 PM
247 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kenilworth
13 Units Available
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1673 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1529 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prairie Village
1 Unit Available
7411 Birch
7411 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
7411 Birch Available 08/10/20 {7411} Renovated + Hardwoods Throughout + Upgrades Galore! - Super Charming Prairie Village Cape Cod complete with dormer windows in upper bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Prairie Hills
1 Unit Available
2218 W 72nd St
2218 West 72nd Street, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1 sqft
Cute Cottage home for Rent! 3bed 1.5 Bath. Sunroom, big backyard, quiet street. washer dryer in the basement, and 1 car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities, and lawn, no pets allowed, and no Section 8. Application fee is $35 per adult.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Prairie Village
1 Unit Available
4425 West 72nd Street
4425 West 72nd Street, Prairie Village, KS
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4425 West 72nd Street in Prairie Village. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Prairie Fields
1 Unit Available
6106 W 75th St
6106 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
The Perfect Prairie Village Home-Available for Showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1221890?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Village
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 W 66th Street
3800 West 66th Street, Mission Hills, KS
3800 W 66th Street Available 06/15/20 {3800} Incredible Mission Hills Remodel + Main Level Master + Chef's Kitchen + Butler's Pantry - Gorgeous updates in completely reconfigured floor plan, amazing location! Main level features hardwood flooring
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairway
1 Unit Available
5900 ALHAMBRA STREET
5900 Alhambra Street, Fairway, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Fairway - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, a big family room off of the kitchen, carpet in the back bedroom, and an unfinished basement.
1 of 26
Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
Ranch View Gardens
1 Unit Available
9827 Mission Road
9827 Mission Road, Overland Park, KS
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Village
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
9 Units Available
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1487 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Newly updated. Online portal accepts convenient payments for residents. Pet friendly. Near I-435. Close to Rosana Square for nearby shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Legacy East
67 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1742 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1335 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1276 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
Indian Creek Village
19 Units Available
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1536 sqft
Welcome to The Club at Indian Creek, in Overland Park, Kansas, a park-like community close to Brookridge Golf Course, I-435, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Sprint Campus, Oak Park Mall, the Jo, and Starbucks.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
59 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1360 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1327 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:54am
9 Units Available
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1732 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Similar Pages
Prairie Village 1 BedroomsPrairie Village 2 BedroomsPrairie Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrairie Village 3 BedroomsPrairie Village Accessible Apartments
Prairie Village Apartments with BalconyPrairie Village Apartments with GaragePrairie Village Apartments with GymPrairie Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS